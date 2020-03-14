Videos of Italians Singing From Balconies Amid Nationwide Coronavirus Quarantine Go Viral

New cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are continuing to appear in Italy. The total number of confirmed cases rose from 15,113 on 12 March to over 17,660 just 24 hours later

Residents of Siena, stuck in their apartments due to a complete lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, started singing a traditional song together.

A video of the neighbours singing from the balconies of their homes has gone viral online. Some 2.2 million people have already viewed the video on Twitter.

People in Rome also sang "Bella Ciao" together, a moment that was captured on video.

Another neighbourhood in Italy was enjoying the song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" while standing on their balconies.

​The total number of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, now stands at over 17,600, head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said on 13 March. A day earlier, the number was 15,113.

To contain the outbreak, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the whole nation under complete lockdown on 9 March and stepped up the restrictive measures on 12 March by shutting down all shops and restaurants — only stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors, and pharmacies, are permitted to stay open.