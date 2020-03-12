Watch: Did Trump Drop the F-Bomb Just Before His Speech at the White House?

The coronavirus crisis has put many people on edge, including the US president, who was unable to hide his emotions while preparing for an important speech in the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump was allegedly caught by C-SPAN swearing before delivering a speech about combatting the coronavirus in the White House.

"Oh f...", Trump said with a sigh. "Uh oh, I've got a pen mark. Anybody has any white stuff?"

The stream then continues for several seconds before being cut.

Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed... pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020

​The president was on edge as he announced economic measures to alleviate the coronavirus crisis, which has now spread to the country, infecting over 1,100 and killing at least 32 people. In the meantime, the total number of infected worldwide has surpassed 124,000 in around 100 countries, with 4,500 deaths from the virus.