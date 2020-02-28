Femme Fatale: Former Pornstar Receives 10 Year Sentence For Hiring Hitman to Kill Her Ex

The 32-year-old sent $2,500 as a down payment to the assassin and several days later sent him a “thank you” card. According to television station KHQ, the woman was shocked and surprised when she was arrested.

An ex-pornstar has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for hiring an assassin to kill the father of one of her kids. Katrina Danforth, who performed under names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant, was sentenced in an Idaho court on 25 February after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for hire.

According to court documents, she discussed hiring a hitman with an acquaintance and after finding one asked to kill her ex-boyfriend and father of one of her children for $5,000. Little did she know that the assassin was an undercover police officer.

Investigators say Danforth didn’t care if other people were hurt during the killing as long as her child was safe. When she was arrested by police in December of 2018 she was shocked and had no idea why she was detained. "I don’t really know, precisely", Danforth said when asked why federal agents had arrested her.

Her lawyers said Danforth had a difficult childhood and was sexually abused when she was an adolescent. The 32-year-old asked the judge for a prison sentence of a little more than seven years.