US Hip-Hopper Talib Kweli Calls Russian Rappers Nazi & Faces Backlash From Their Fans

It all started with a Twitter clash between rapper Talib Kweli and Russian musicians Victor Geviksman, known as SD, and I1, the rapper who had previously collaborated with a well-recognised national hip hop artist Oxxxymiron, or Miron Fyodorov.
Kweli, 44, accused the artists of being racists and having white privilege, while sharing a pic featuring Fyodorov and Geviksman, with the latter seen demonstrating what could be perceived as a Nazi salute.
"Then why when I was called the n***** word at least twice in defence of you, you didn't stop and demand that those fans of yours don't ever use that word? Because you're a racist piece of shit. That's why", Kweli wrote to I1.
Kweli continued his crusade even after being attacked by the musician's fans and trolls, who even started mocking the artist for his assaults with some fake pics allegedly featuring Russian artists with swastika attributes. The rapper did not get the humour and promised to "end" the careers of those alleged Russian Nazi artists on the hip hop scene.
He even went as far as to repost a pic from the Russian comedy "Hitler Kaput", featuring another Russian hip hop star Timur Yunusov, or Timati, who is well-known for his "Welcome to St. Tropez" single. In a promo photo, Timati, who is the owner of "Black Star Inc" label, was posing against the background of a flag with a swastika. Kweli, who formed the group Black Star back in the 1990s, thus accused the artist not only of racism but also of intellectual property rights infringements.
“I’m currently being trolled by Russian rap fans in droves posting straight up Nazi propaganda. The Russian hiphop scene is extremely racist. It’s being led by racists like @sdthaking and @i1official”, Kweli wrote on Instagram.
His Twitter battle still continues...
