UFO Hunter Unveils "100 Percent Proof That Aliens Abduct Humans"

Presenting the picture he procured from the online mapping service, the conspiracy theorist claimed that it depicts an alien spacecraft coming into contact with an aircraft.

The dedicated UFO sleuth Scott Waring, who previously announced the discovery of an alleged underwater alien base off the coast of Mexico, has now apparently made yet another intriguing find while browsing Google Earth.

Presenting an image (whose veracity, however, couldn’t be immediately confirmed) that appears to depict some sort of "mysterious glowing object" hovering in front of an aircraft midflight somewhere in the vicinity of Fiji, Waring speculated that it might’ve been an alien craft that "has lowered part of its shield so that they could bring things in and out of the plane into the UFO".

"This may be a frozen in time event, a moment in time frozen because the aliens erase the memories of the people on board and then put them back hours later", the conspiracy theorist mused on his blog 'ET Database'. "This is an example of an alien abduction taking place over the ocean in a plane. 100% proof that aliens are abducting humans".

This week, Waring made another bizarre claim by predicting that a possible increase in UFO sightings in the near future could be related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.