22:57 GMT21 February 2020
    Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn

    Lawsuit Filed Against Cardi B for Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard Who Violated Her Privacy

    © AP Photo / Amy Harris
    A female security guard alleges that Cardi B assaulted and spit on her, yet witnesses have said the rapper didn’t get physical at all.

    The guard, named Emani Ellis, filed suit against the rapper on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that the incident occurred while she was working in a Beverly Hills medical building on Feb. 24, 2018. Ellis said in the lawsuit that Cardi struck her in the head, face, and body while spitting on her and also used profanities and racial slurs.

    The eyewitnesses, cited by TMZ, said that they saw Cardi leaving the building after a doctor’s appointment – the celebrity was four months pregnant with her daughter Kulture at that time - the security guard approached Cardi trying to record video or take photos of her. The witnesses said that Cardi asked her to stop because she didn't want to be recorded in the doctor's office.

    The witnesses said that the security guard and Cardi got into an argument, after which a building staffer ran out and got in between the guard and Cardi, engaging in a physical confrontation with Ellis.

    According to the lawsuit, Cardi "then used her celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her job as a security guard." However, a representative for the medical building tells TMZ that Cardi's doctor and patient coordinator were the ones who got the guard fired because they both felt the guard had violated Cardi's privacy. Ellis is suing Cardi for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress, however, no concrete amount in damages has been released so far.

    Tags:
    assault, lawsuit, rapper, Cardi B
