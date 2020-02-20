Register
20 February 2020
    Indian superstar actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for literally taking her fans’ breath away with her glamorous style of dressing. However, this time her outfit has left many of her fans, especially the Twitterati, smiling.

    We Need To Drop Guard of Looking Good All the Time: Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her acting debut in the year 2000 release “Refugee”, is also one of the highest paid actresses in the movie business. She has also been followed by paparazzi for her chic and classy dressing sense that makes her one of the best dressed in the industry too.

    Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in Bollywood for 20 years now and over these years she has gradually earned herself the tag as one of the most beautiful looking women for her portrayal in films and her fashion choices. However, she now feels that it’s time for people from the industry to drop the guard of looking good all the time.

    In an interview with entertainment website Film Companion, Kareena mentioned that when one is young in the industry, they focus on their looks and over the years that fizzles out.

    On being asked about what she has learned in 20 years, Kareena said: “The key is to not be vain like I said".

    After this, when she was asked if it’s hard trying not to be vain, she replied, “No, you know in today’s day and age, I think it is. That’s why I was like, I don’t want to be dressed while talking to her. Yes, when I'm doing promotions, it’s ok. But we’re having a nice chat. Don’t actors also have a chat?"

    Kareena went on to explain this and said: “I feel everyone is so caught in the thought of how we’re going to look and that we need to have that couture look and we’ll have this look’ and I feel we need to drop that guard. Need to just let go of that and just stop being vain and then we’ll be able to be more fearless".

    “The younger generation, of course, they have that but if you want to have a run of 20 or 30 years, coz I think people have seen me in every form, stage, weight, colour and now how else now? The only way to do is to pick up fearless parts and do relevant films and keep reinventing. Keep it real as much as possible", she added.

    The actress is married to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and is the mother of three-year-old son Taimur. She was last seen on the big screen in the film “Good Newwz”, a story about the struggle of a couple while opting for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

     

     

     

