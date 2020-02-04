Netizens Thrilled as News of Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Signed For Action Thriller Gets Leaked Online

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Dhoom” is the most anticipated Bollywood franchise, with the plot focusing on a negative character. While Abhishek Bachchan played the lead role of a cop in the film, it was actors John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan who took the cake with their portrayal of robbers in “Dhoom”, “Dhoom 2”, and “Dhoom 3” respectively.

It has now been reported that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will take the role of an antagonist in the next instalment of “Dhoom”, sending his fans floating on cloud nine.

While there was no official confirmation about it, social media users took no time to share their thrill as they feel Akshay would rock the role of a villain with his good looks and toned body.

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi (Player) Kumar in Bollywood for making notable action-packed films in his career, including “Mohra”, “Khiladiyon ka Khiladi”, and “Mein Khiladi Tu Anari”, was last seen in “Good Newwz” along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a success at the box office.