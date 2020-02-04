Netizens Thrilled as News of Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Signed For Action Thriller Gets Leaked Online

It has now been reported that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will take the role of an antagonist in the next instalment of “Dhoom”, sending his fans floating on cloud nine.
While there was no official confirmation about it, social media users took no time to share their thrill as they feel Akshay would rock the role of a villain with his good looks and toned body.
we want this type of dashing look for dhoom 4 🔥🔥the original akshay kumar💯#Dhoom4 pic.twitter.com/oepjG61cFl— vishwapotdar5888 (@PotdarVishwa) February 4, 2020
Again strong rumours:— Delightful_starˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@Delightfulstar1) February 4, 2020
Akki in #Dhoom4 ...no official announcement lekin firbhi trending me h kl rat se😅😋
Dekhlo @yrf what is the craze of akkians for dhoom4...Ab @akshaykumar ko hi confirmed kr dena yrr🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/osZEzb2GlL
I know its early... But which look of @akshaykumar is most suitable for Dhoom 4 comment below...— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 4, 2020
Personally i love 1st look😍🔥#AkshayKumar #Dhoom4 @yrf pic.twitter.com/yToW1rAUs1
It's confirm! #AkshayKumar to star in #Dhoom4... ?— Bollywood Intro (@BollywoodIntro) February 4, 2020
World Biggest Action Hero In Biggest Action franchise 🙏😎
Soch se Jyada Badi Film Waiting for Official announcement…!!!
Honest openion ::-- If @akshaykumar will do #Dhoom4, then he is going to be an untouchable megastar🔥🔥 of bollywood....— Akshay Prasad (@Akshayprasad007) February 4, 2020
Plz @iamsrk announce something sir 🙏🙏
Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi (Player) Kumar in Bollywood for making notable action-packed films in his career, including “Mohra”, “Khiladiyon ka Khiladi”, and “Mein Khiladi Tu Anari”, was last seen in “Good Newwz” along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a success at the box office.
