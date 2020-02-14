Girl Shower: ‘World's Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Flawless Curves in Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia never misses the chance to set the web on fire with a bit of scantily-clad content. Her recent update is one of her hottest yet.

Mexican TV celebrity and model Yanet Garcia has left fans in awe with an eyeful of some casual shower play.

The busty 29-year-old presenter, dubbed by Spanish media the “world’s hottest weather girl”, has treated her 1.3 million Twitter followers to a video of herself taking a shower in a red thong bikini.

She was filmed looking at the camera over her shoulder while playfully rubbing her backside.

Garcia, who says her busty physique is a product of hard workouts, had worked as a model before joining a TV station in her home city of Monterrey as a weather reporter. Her weather forecasts became popular in 2015 and soon acquired their own YouTube channel.

In December, she left the TV daily morning programme Hoy to move to Los Angeles and live with her boyfriend Lewis Howes, a retired American football player and entrepreneur. She had previously dated professional Call of Duty player Doug ‘FaZe Censor’ Martin, who said he dumped her to devote more time to e-sports.