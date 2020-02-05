Traveller Nicole Dangoor was a witness to a terrifying incident at the South Luangwa National Park in Zambia, according to the New York Post.
The video shows how a crocodile, resting up after a successful antelope hunt, motionless with a piece of meat in its mouth near the river. A predatory cat crept up to the reptile and snatched the meat straight out of the crocodile's mouth.
“I was a bit scared for the leopard, but that’s nature — they know what they’re doing,” he said.
