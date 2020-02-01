China’s Babyface Bodybuilder Reveals How She Is Going to Combat Coronavirus

Chinese blogger Yuan Herong has amassed over 345,000 followers on Instagram sharing photos of her pumped up body and impressive muscles. However, as the bodybuilder claims, this is only a hobby in addition to her medical career. As her country has been hit by a new deadly virus, Yuan revealed that she is working to beat the outbreak.

The owner of iron-strong muscles and a baby doll face, Instagram star Yuan Herong, has assured her followers that she and her colleagues will do their best to counter the deadly new illness, provoked by the latest strain of the coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV. In one of her recent posts, the social media star, who is said to be a doctor, shared a photo of herself in a mask and a white coat.

“The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment”, she wrote in the caption with a biceps emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 袁合荣 (@yuanherong1229) on Jan 30, 2020 at 8:36pm PST

The doctor/bodybuilder has already responded to the crisis, sharing a selfie in scrubs and a caption several days ago: “I'm a doctor. Must [be] on the front line. Do my best to help the epidemic”.

However, she has not abandoned her bikini-loving fans and posted several photos, showcasing her outstanding physique. In a rather upbeat message, she hinted that a global health emergency is not a cause to skip training.

“In order to prevent infection after work, I still insist on fitness at home. Use cabbage as dumbbell”, she posted.

The new strain of coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others.

More than 100 cases of the new disease have been registered outside of China, with the illness spreading to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.