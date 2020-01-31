'Poopetrator': CCTV Camera Catches Man Who Defecated on Australia Law Firm's Doorstep

A man, identified as Michael Makdessi, 33, reportedly pleaded guilty on Wednesday at Parramatta Local Court in Sydney, Australia, to offensive behavior and robbery. The perpetrator, who is already on a two-year corrections order after he was found with an unauthorized firearm, was caught on tape performing an act of revenge on a local law firm.

Makdessi was caught on tape defecating on the steps of a law firm called Astor Lega, after staffers of the company asked the hooligan to stop smoking near their office, The Daily Mail reported.

Makdessi, whose main occupation is reportedly as a barber, ignored the complaints about his bad habit and responded by dropping his pants on the porch of the firm. In a bid to hide the traces of his crime he stole a cctv camera but failed to detect another, which recorded with graphic detail his act of revenge.

According to the media report, the firm's director on 14 October found the droppings and discarded tissue, which was then carefully photographed and forensically cleaned.

"He identified himself as the person depicted in the CCTV footage before making full and frank admissions to the offences before the court [...] The accused admitted to defecating on the doorstep of the law firm and stealing the CCTV camera", local police said, cited by The Daily Mail.

The chain-smoking poop avenger has reportedly been banned from entering the law firm and separate court hearings on charges of larceny are reportedly expected to take place in March.