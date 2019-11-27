Toronto Poop-Thrower Strikes for Third Time In a Week as Photos of Assailant Revealed

An assailant has terrorised the University of Toronto campus this week, by launching poop from a bucket onto unassuming victims. The first incident occurred on 22 November in the university library and the second happened at York University's Scott Library two days later.

Toronto Police have revealed that a bucket of “liquified faecal matter” was dumped on a woman outside the University of Toronto on Monday night, making it the third poop assault to occur at the school within a period of four days.

ASSAULT:

College St + University Av

- Near University building

- On the street

- Bucket of feces dumped on girl

- Suspect ran e/b on College St

- Suspect is male, black, 30's, tall, medium build

- Yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt, gloves#GO2278928

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 26, 2019

​The incident saw a strong reaction from Toronto Mayor John Tort.

“I find this kind of behavior inexplicable”, he said to CP24.

“This is a person, to me, who has very serious issues, it would seem.”

“But the most important thing is that the person be tracked down and if you look at the number of people who seem to be in the library when these things happened, then it may really help the police if they come forward with every single bit of information they have”, he stressed.

Two distinct school libraries became the site of the first two faecal attacks, as reported by CP24.

Witnesses described the perpetrator of the first incident, a man wearing a construction hat entered the library cafeteria and delivered “a bucketful of brownish-yellow liquid” onto several people.

The substance was kept in Home Depot buckets and has yet to be confirmed as faeces, but witnesses say they were certain of what it was.

“We didn’t know what it was then”, said student Jason Huang, while talking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“And then the smell just hits.”

Police released photos taken from surveillance cameras on Twitter which match descriptions of the poo assailant on the library.

The photo shows the man grinning and holding a bucket.