Register
08:39 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Model Irina Shayk presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, 22 January 2020.

    Irina Shayk Felt She Was Born in the Wrong Body Because She Was ‘Supposed to Be a Boy’

    © REUTERS / CHARLES PLATIAU
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 19
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107816/84/1078168419.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001291078168381-irina-shayk-felt-she-was-born-in-the-wrong-body-because-she-was-supposed-to-be-a-boy/

    The Russian-born model opened up about the rough time she's had being a single mum since her break-up with Bradley Cooper and how she often tried to be a boy when she was younger.

    Irina Shayk, a supermodel known for being exceptionally private, has opened up about her past issues with gender identity.

    “I always felt like I was born in the wrong body,” the 34-year-old said in an interview with British Vogue. “I felt I was supposed to be a boy... I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because my father always wanted a boy.”

    Irina was born and raised in Yemazhelinsk, a small Russian town of about 30,000 on the border of Europe and Asia. Her father, a coal miner, died of pneumonia when she was 14, leaving the family in dire circumstances and forcing her mother to work two jobs.

    “When he passed away, I thought, ‘Since I’m a guy, now it’s my time to take care of the family,’” Shayk recalled. “I said to myself I would never get married. Of course, later on in life I outgrew that, and I love being a woman. But I remember that feeling.”

    Bradley Cooper, left, and Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Bradley Cooper, left, and Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    Shayk had already made a name in the modelling industry; she'd become the face of Intimissimi and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition by 2010, when she met Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

    They were together for five years and had a high-profile split in 2015, after which Shayk started dating actor Bradley Cooper.

    Shayk and Cooper, who have a two-year-old daughter together, broke up in the summer of 2019 after four years together. They now co-parent their daughter, Lea de Seine. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she said of her relationship with the ‘A Star Is Born’ actor. “Life without B is new ground.”

    “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

    Shayk will appear on the cover of British Vogue’s March edition. The interview with Irina will also be available there in full.

    Tags:
    gender issue, Bradley Cooper, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse