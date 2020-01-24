The 17-year-old environmentalist has already come under criticism from President Trump, who repeatedly condemned Thunberg for her apocalyptic predictions. During his speech at the recent economic forum in Davos, the US leader said: “To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow we must reject the perennial prophets of doom”, in a veiled jab at Thunberg.

Netizens clashed swords after climate activist Greta Thunberg taunted US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, in her Twitter post. Thunberg fired back at the comment Mnuchin made at the Davos Economic Forum when he said that the environmentalist needs to get back to school and study economics, before urging the international community to stop investing in fossil fuels that climate activists believe are the main driver of climate change.

In her post on Twitter Thunberg, who took a gap year to raise awareness about climate change, said it “doesn’t take a college degree in economics” to realize that 1.5 degrees Celsius carbon budget and ongoing investment into fossil fuels don’t add up. Thunberg also added a graph, which showed the correlation between CO2 emissions and the carbon budget and posted another challenging statement about Mnuchin

So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments. 2/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

​The activist’s statement received mixed reactions with some social media users saying that Mnuchin’s statement was rude and accusing the official of incompetence.

People forget that Mnuchin got his start in life as a nepotism hire at Goldman Sachs (his father was a general partner at GS). Inherited wealth and nepotism. But, sure, Greta is a poser.... — josh k (@jkfifthbusiness) January 24, 2020

Shouldn’t Mnuchin be above this type of talk? I don’t necessarily agree with @GretaThunberg but I do respect her passion. — "Americans Deserve the Truth” Rawgabbit 🐶 (@OleRawgabbit) January 24, 2020

​Other netizens sided with the Secretary of the Treasury and opined that the 17-year-old is used by left-wing parties to push through their agenda.

Yikes 🤭

A bit harsh but in fairness he's right but in reality a teenager not on her phone eating a maccies talking about climate change is a bit weird.

FOLLOW THE MONEY and you'll see who is funding her 🤐 — Nononob9 (@nononob9) January 24, 2020

​Many citizens noted that Thunberg, which chastised Western countries for not doing enough to address climate issues, never criticized China or India, which are among the world’s worst polluters.

Cant recall her singling out china or asia in general just the west — Katin the Hat (@katin_in_thehat) January 23, 2020

It is clear that your targets should be China, India, Asia, Africa. All developing area's. Unless they are convinced the war on CO2 is lost. I can't see these area's holding back development voluntarilyhttps://t.co/Y61DZ73FdL — a2z (@petermu04344970) January 24, 2020

​Many netizens challenged Thunberg on her claim that fossil fuels are damaging to the climate, saying the information she provided is inaccurate.

The problem is that we don't need mitigation.

70% of climate change is caused by moisture in the air.

CO2 makes up 20% of the remaining 30% or 6%.

It doesn't "drive" temperature, CO2 FOLLOWS temperature.

Your information has been disproved by real scientists. — Art Nickel (@k0art47) January 24, 2020

The thing that you are not telling people is that this is the natural trend of the climate as per scientific data, NOAA, over the last 200000 years — Elfie Schlegel (@ElfieSchlegel) January 24, 2020

​Still, others continued to discuss the rumour that Thunberg’s social media pages are run by her father.

It's a shame @GretaThunberg doesn't actually do her own social media. It's all done by her #ANTIFAAllStar Father, https://t.co/Y7ICdrurvu — William Bighouse (@WilliamBighouse) January 23, 2020

I would be impressed if she wrote this tweet. We know who is really behind this account. Dad and social media manager! Fake like most things in this world now. — Justina (@Justina83369901) January 24, 2020

