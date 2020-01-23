Making History Again: BTS Will be First-Ever K-Pop Group to Perform at Grammy Awards

The boy band was included in the 62nd ceremony's line-up of performers together with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Khalid, and Gwen Stefani.

World famous South Korean group BTS is making history again as it will be the first K-Pop group to ever perform at the Grammy Awards. The line-up of the 62nd ceremony was revealed on 23 January and the K-Pop phenomena will join American rapper Lil Nas X, the most nominated male artist this year, on the stage.

BTS will appear at the Grammy Awards for the second time; they attended the 61st ceremony held in February last year as award presenters.

Fans are celebrating and hope a the solo stage for their favourite band.

“Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed about standing on the Grammy stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we’ll be back.”

- Kim Namjoon#BTSXGRAMMY @BTS_twt — 💚 Joonie's Queen⁷ 💚 (@SandyClarkson01) January 23, 2020

I hope they (#BTS) get solo stage on 2020 GRAMMY AWARD. But if its not, we're still happy for them performing as the first Korean group. Don't be disappointed. Imagine how happy they are to get perform there. Stay positive and keep loving them. 💜💫

ARMY SUPPORTS SEVEN

The news appeared as the boy band is preparing to release its 4th album "Map of the Soul: 7" scheduled on 21 February. The pre-released single "Black Swan", captured both domestic and international music charts.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 26 January.