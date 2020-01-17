Art, Music, and BTS: Popular K-Pop Boy Band Releases “Black Swan” Art Film

On 17 January, K-Pop boy band BTS dropped a highly-anticipated video for fans that starts with a quote by famous American dancer and choreographer Martha Graham “A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful".

In the video, seven dancers from Slovenia's modern dance team "MN Dance Company" represented the main message of the song with a contemporary dance. The song is about an inner artist and the self "black swan" that he/she may face while making their art.

Fans are trending #BlackSwan worldwide to once again prove BTS are global artists despite the language barrier because they express themes that are understandable to everyone.

The more they do music they are in fear that the music can't touch and make them excited any more. But the moment when they face #Blackswan in their deep inner side, ironically they realise they have only music. Its a confession that what music means for them as artists.

the way they made this song about the sad, painful death that is the loss of passion for art and created connect bts as a global, artistic event...bts genuinely love art in all its different forms and this is just breathtakingly beautiful.

the meaning behind #BlackSwan is them having the fear of no longer being able to stand on the stage as an artist. it's like their first death which is more painful. im crying.. music is their life,, to be an artist is what they are meant to be 🦢

The release of BTS' fourth full album “Map of the Soul: 7” is scheduled for 21 February. The new album hit 3.34 million pre-orders in a week, setting the record number of pre-orders for BTS albums. The music video for the lead single from the album is expected to be dropped on 28 February.