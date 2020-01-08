What Made Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Punch His Co-Star?

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's “Street Dancer” is the story of two dance groups from India and Pakistan coming together to perform for a single cause against the backdrop of a global dance competition. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film cast also includes such actors sa Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

Since the film’s trailer has been released, the stars are busy promoting it through online dance competitions and other ways. Varun Dhawan has posted a fun video on social media where he is seen recreating a scene from the film with his co-stars. The video shows the actor hitting a stranger who is bothering another man.

Alongside the video, the young actor wrote, “HELP THOSE EVEN WHEN YOU KNOW THEY CANT HELP YOU BACK #sahej..”

The film is slated to be released on 24 January. Varun is the son of noted filmmaker David Dhawan and his other projects include “Coolie No 1” starring another young star Sara Ali Khan. He was appreciated for his 2012 Bollywood release "Student Of The Year" by filmmaker Karan Johar.