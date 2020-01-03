Spoof Video Trolling Indian PM Modi Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video trolling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the punchline “Kabhi kuch na kar ke dekho (sometimes hold back from doing anything)” makes a subtle jibe at him for the number of controversial decisions taken during his time in office.

The spoof video, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face superimposed, was shared on twitter by Indian comedian Kumal Kamra.

The comedian is known for his anti-government jibes and often comes with controversial statements.

The video shows Modi saving the life of an old lady, who escaped coming under a piano dropping from the roof, by not doing anything. After missing a major accident, the old lady thanked Modi, saying “thank you for not doing anything”.

The video triggered a laughing riot on Twitter, with social media users joining in trolling Modi with hilarious memes.

Chexy devgan pic.twitter.com/1F9jkJb3l6 — Naru Mudi The Chor 2.0 (@NaruTriggered) January 3, 2020

However, Modi supporters were left irked by the video and trolled the comedian instead.

When Kunal Kamra was born.



His father to his mother - Who did this? — Bunch of thoughts (@SanghiSaitama) January 3, 2020

Kunal kamra after 2024....

😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbNZgukcQW — Punit Kumar Hatela (@punit54446) January 3, 2020

The video took aim at the Modi government’s recent decisions like Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that led to massive protest in the country.

The original advertisement of Cadbury 5Star Chocolate shows an old woman sitting on a roadside bench, whose walking stick slipped from her hand. She asked a young lad, munching on chocolate to pick it up for her. He just listened and remained there. The helpless woman herself gets up and limps to pick up the stick, when someone dropped an old piano from the window above, which would have fallen on her, if she had not got up from here. She looks at the boy and said, “Thank You Son, Good that you haven’t done anything”.