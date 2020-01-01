PornHub Darling Mia Khalifa Reveals How She Keeps Festive Spirit…With Cleavage Selfie

Although Mia Khalifa’s brief career in the sex industry ended years ago, the 26-year-old, formerly known as the hijab porn star, still remains one of the most Googled adult film actresses. She is cashing in on her fame through the astute use of social media, teasing fans with racy snaps and jokes. She has not failed them over this holiday season.

Former hijab porn star-turned social media influencer, Mia Khalifa, has weighed into the debate on when to take down Christmas twinkling lights and stars, which has split netizens, after she revealed that she would keep both her decorations and her cheer up and visible for months.

“Xmas decor goes up in October, and comes down in February,” she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post, featuring her in a tight décolleté top, which, along with yoga pants and a grand Christmas tree, has amassed almost 1.5 million likes.

She has consistently shared her cheery Christmas spirit with her 18-million followers as well, sharing cozy photos of herself and her partner near a tree and offering her customary cheeky congratulations.

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” the Santa-clad ex-pornstar posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Dec 26, 2019 at 8:24am PST

Khalifa went a little further on Twitter, sharing sexy Christmas-themed snaps which brought forward her humps.