‘Cringey as Hell’: PewDiePie on What Kind of Fan Interactions Annoy Him to No End

When you are the most popular person on the world’s most popular video website, chances are that people will recognise you wherever you go. Although PewDiePie said that fans’ reactions vary from country to country, he generally is upset with the tendency to idolise celebrities, which he has experienced first-hand.

If your first thought when you see a famous person is public is to pull out your phone and engage in some covert photography, PewDiePie legitimately disapproves of you.

When fielding questions from fans in an impromptu Q&A session, the Swede said he regularly sees people taking photos of him on the sly.

“It’s extremely cringey,” he said. “People taking photos in secret is rude and annoying and cringey as hell because I can see it a lot of times happening.”

“I hate the fact people look at me like I’m some sort of attraction, I’m a person like everyone else and I want to be treated like a person. I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” he complained, adding that he hates “the whole culture” of people getting exciting when they see a celebrity in public (time code 12:45).

With 102 million subscribers on YouTube, PewDiePie has had some embarrassing experience himself in that field.

He recounted that one time when he was in Italy, a man held a camera right in front of his face and kept the flashlight on.

The vlogger continued: “The way people react in different countries is very different. In countries like Malaysia and Singapore, people are very hectic and screamish and crazy, and they lose their mind if they see you.”

“When I go back to Sweden, people are more like me – more reserved and polite and a lot nicer about it,” he said.

“Me complaining about it isn’t because I’m fed up with it, it’s that I want to change it,” he clarified. “I love meeting fans, don’t get me wrong, but I also want people to just treat me normally and I don’t like it when people scream and get freaked out, I understand when people get excited. I think there is a culture to treat people like they are more than they are, and that annoys me.”