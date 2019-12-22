Register
    'It Means a Lot': YouTube Star PewDiePie Reveals New Custom-Made Award for 100 Million Subscribers

    YouTube celebrity PewDiePie broke the 100 million subscribers milestone on 24 August, the first individual creator to do so, with the platform creating 'The Red Diamond Creator Award', named after one of the rarest colours of diamond, YouTube tweeted on 6 September.

    YouTube celebrity Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has revealed his new custom-made 100 million subscriber award after previously receiving the Red Diamond Creator Award in September 2019.

    In the latest episode of his popular series, LWIAY, the YouTuber revealed that although he had already received the ruby play button from YouTube, he had been sent a new award to commemorate reaching the subscriber milestone.

    The custom-made award featured a Minecraft block and his iconic gaming chair.

    Explaining why he had received another trophy, PewDiePie said:

    “…Some of you guys thought YouTube’s award was a little lackluster design-wise, so BobbyDukeArts made it thank you so much.

    The YouTube influencer, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, read the plaque aloud:

    “Presented to PewDiePie for passing 100 million subscribers.”

    “It feels like the community is giving me an award which obviously means a lot,” he added, proceeding to extoll the craftsmanship of his new award:

    “Its such high quality, it's apparently made with a couple of different kinds of wood…very nice, it feels very premium and with the chair as well, so good."

    The YouTube content creator then demonstrated that the creator of his new gift had added a tiny replica of his adjustable gaming chair on top of the trophy, allowing the Swede to lean the chair back and forth as if he was actually sitting on it.

    The popular Swede was the second channel on YouTube to reach the 100 million subscribers mark, having narrowly lost out to Indian record label T-Series after their gripping race to the goal.

    ​Nonetheless, Pewds was the first individual content creator to achieve the milestone.

    Earlier, YouTube partnered with renowned crystal brand Baccarat to forge its latest creator award — the so-called Red Diamond Creator Award, delivered to channels that have surpassed 100 million subscribers. Thus far, there are only two channels that fit the bill: Bollywood record label and production company T-Series, and gaming and commentary star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg.

    ​Despite all of his recent success, PewDiePie reaffirmed that he would be taking a break from uploading to his channel, allowing himself some time to relax following the holiday season.

    During the end of his 14 December upload the Swedish star had surprised fans when he announced that would be taking a break from creating content on the video platform.

    “I do think it would be good for me to take a break at some point. It would be nice to not have YouTube in my brain for the first time in 10 years,” he said.

