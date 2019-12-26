‘Hello Camera!’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Youngest Child Makes his Official Debut

New Delhi (Sputnik): Abram, the youngest child of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, was born through a surrogate mother. King Khan, as he is called by his fans, who began his tryst with showbiz through the small screen in 1988, married Gauri in 1991 and they also have another son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Seems the youngest tribe member in the family is getting ready to follow in his superstar father’s footsteps as he gave some confident poses to the camera for an official photo shoot that was shared by Gauri on social media.

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the latest pictures of Abram from a photoshoot and it has taken the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram Guessing he loves the camera !!!! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:54pm PST

In the pictures, the seven-year-old looked very confident as he faced the cameras. She captioned the pics, "Guessing he loves the camera!!!!" For the shoot, he wore a graphic tee, bomber jacket and joggers.

Some of the known Bollywood personalities like actress Karishma Kapoor and Neelam gave a thumbs up to his confidence. Some even said “How adorable”, “Wow, already a Hero” to his pictures.

Meanwhile on the work-front Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in “ Zero”, has said that he would announce his next film in a month or two. He added that he is working on two to three scripts right now. The superstar revealed this while interacting with the media at an event.