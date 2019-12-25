Trump Reveals What His Real Feelings About Playing Cameo in Home Alone 2

Before becoming the US president, Trump used to play numerous cameos in films and TV series, including "Zoolander" and "Sex and the City".

President Donald Trump expressed his warm feelings for the Home Alone 2 movie, stressing it was an honour for him to participate in the film.

"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest", the president said during a meeting with deployed members of the military. "It's an honour to be involved in something like that", he added.

And a daily reminder that @realDonaldTrump made a cameo in Home Alone 2. pic.twitter.com/FVqysRGqGE — Serious_Samsung (@Serious_Samsung) December 25, 2019

​Trump acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York shortly before it became the stage for several scenes of the 1992 classic.

In the film, he plays a 10-second cameo, with protagonist Kevin McCallister, portrayed my Macaulay Culkin, asking "a random man" for directions to the lobby without suspecting he is talking to the owner of the hotel. "Down the hall and to the left", Trump answers, facing the camera for a moment.