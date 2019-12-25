Never Too Late: Trump Says He Is 'Still Working' on Melania's Christmas Gift

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the US military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. POTUS didn't confine his discussions with reporters to only important political issues, as his personal life was brought up as well.

During the conference, Trump expressed his opinion on hot issues of the year: mentioning relations with China, North Korea and others. The US President was also asked about his relations with the first lady of the US, particularly what he was going to give FLOTUS for the holiday.

When Trump was asked what he got Melania for Christmas, he said that he got the first lady of the US a "beautiful card" and "a lot of love." The US president added that he has a great relationship with his better half. However, POTUS said that he is "still working" on a Christmas present for Melania.

"That's a tough question. Well, I really should say, a very beautiful card... We've had a great relationship and I think I'll answer that by saying I'm still working on a Christmas present," Trump said.

​US President also thanked the military personnel for their service and wished them "an amazing Christmas and a Happy New Year."