‘I’m Your Holiday Treat’: Mia Khalifa Shares Pants-Free Snap in Celebration of Christmas

Wife-to-be and former porn star Mia Khalifa has offered a pleasant Christmas gift to her multi-million audience by posting an alluring festive photo of herself in a holiday setting.

Former adult film star and prominent social media personality Mia Khalifa has set internet on fire again – but this time with a surprisingly homey look in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

In a picture shared on her Twitter account, the Lebanon-born model wears nothing but tights, deer antlers and an orange jumper with the text “I’m your holiday treat”, all while kneeling in front of Christmas tree surrounded by presents, snowmen, and sweet treats.

The photo immediately provoked a storm among her nearly three-million strong audience, receiving more than nine thousand likes from followers who found the former porn star to be an alluring holiday treat and “the best Christmas present” that could possibly exist.

Thank you Mia. I was feeling down but that image of you enjoying your holiday cookies in front of the tree made me realize that there's a lot of things to be happy for. Even the little things. 😎🎄 — Gooble Glasses (@GoobleGlasses) December 23, 2019

with all do respect I dont want your boyfriend to be jealous that you are saying you are my holiday — Jason Fields (@JFields85) December 23, 2019

If you were under my tree I would say best Christmas present I've been given to date looking good Mia

that's the Christmas spirit — Dylan Loveland (@DylanLoveland3) December 23, 2019

Don't need wrapping to be my gift. 🎁🎁🤣🤣🤣 — Slash82 (@isaacslash82) December 23, 2019

Just a few days before, Khalifa also shared a short video shot in similar setting where she apparently unwrapped an avocado as her Christmas gift, which she rushed to taste without even trying to peel it first.

Mia Khalifa, who received a notorious reputation in the Middle East following her career in the porn industry and a controversial video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing an Islamic hijab, is now engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg and is reportedly preparing to spend her holiday season with her future husband.