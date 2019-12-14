Smut Queen No Longer: PornHub Reveals Who Surpassed Mia Khalifa's Popularity in 2019

The performer who was searched for more often than Mia Khalifa this year, also turned out to be the one most searched for by female PornHub viewers.

It seems that former adult film star Mia Khalifa, who managed to become the most searched-for performer on PornHub during her somewhat brief career, no longer occupies the top spot in the website search statistics.

According to the recently released PornHub’s annual “Year in Review”, the laurels of the “Most Searched for Pornstar” went to Lana Rhoades in 2019, with Mia Khalifa and Riley Reid being the second and the third runners up respectively.

The website also notes that Lana was the performer searched most often by women, adding that the proportion of female visitors increased by two percentage points as compared to 2018, to a total of 32 percent.

And it appears that the top three PornHub searches this year were "amateur", "alien" and "POV", with the second apparently reflecting the "Storm Area 51" hype.