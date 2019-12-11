Video: Angry Mob Forces Senior BJP Leader’s Convoy to Retreat in Assam

New Delhi (Sputnik): Thousands of protesters took to the streets in northeast India on Monday after the ruling BJP government pushed the Citizenship Bill in parliament. The proposed legislation, which await final approval today in parliament, aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries.

The Convoy of BJP’s Assam State Unit President Ranjit Kumar Das was attacked by people protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on 10 December.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows hordes of people charging at the convoy of cars with sticks, forcing the convoy to shift into reverse and retreat.

Protesters also raised slogans decrying the government while stopping vehicles.

Citizen Amendment Bill के बाद असम के बीजेपी अध्यक्ष रजीत कुमार दास को जनता के ग़ुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा...

तस्वीर देखिए 👇 pic.twitter.com/63xrJVMgMP — Aadesh Rawal (@AadeshRawal) December 10, 2019

Reportedly, the incident took place near the Six Mile flyover in Assam's Guwahati city.

Protesting has intensified in the north-east region of the country amid the fears that the proposed legislation will destroy indigenous people’s identity in the region and inflate the unemployment level further, as the limited economic opportunities may be taken by refugees.