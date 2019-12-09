Georgia Reporter Addresses Man Who ‘Smacked Her Butt’ Live On-Air in Viral Tweet

Alexandrea Bozarjian, a reporter with NBC News affiliate WSAV TV, in Savannah, Georgia, was groped by a male participant in a 10km race broadcast live on Saturday in the southern US city.

Bozarjian’s tweet condemning the man who “smacked my butt on live TV” went viral on Twitter as the reporter addressed the assaulter online, saying he “objectified” and “embarrassed” her.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” Bozarjian wrote, retweeting video of the incident.

A viewer, who was recording - and initially tweeted - video of the incident, condemned the jogger’s rudeness and said she was “furious”. The footage has been viewed over 8.1 million times at the time of this article.

“We watch @WSAV in our house every single morning. Their staff is like extended family to us. I'm furious about this,” tweeted the viewer.

The assaulter was later identified by Twitterians as Tommy Callaway form Statesboro, Georgia, wearing the number 7553 at the race. Some doxxed a link to his Twitter account, which was soon deleted from the social platform.

Race officials and city authorities confirmed that the offensive gesture was "100% unacceptable", according to local news reports.

