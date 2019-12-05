Space X Balls? Name of the Domain Elon Musk Allegedly Sought to Buy Revealed During Trial

Despite all the efforts involved, it appears that the person who was allegedly attempting to purchase the domain in question at Musk's behest was ultimately unable to buy it.

It seems that the ongoing defamation trial involving SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has, among other things, presented an unexpected insight into his interests.

The surprising reveal was delivered by Ryan Mac, senior tech reporter for BuzzFeed News, who alleged that Jared Birchall, head of Musk's family office, was attempting to purchase a certain ball-related domain, under a fake name no less.

​“Defense brings up a march 2018 email from Birchall using the Jim Brickhouse name and email when he was trying to buy a web domain for Musk”, he tweeted. “The domain Musk wanted to buy was justballs.com”.

​Mac noted, however, that the purchase did not take place.

News of this development left some social media users wondering about the nature of the domain Musk was allegedly trying to purchase, while others quipped about balls and a certain presentation involving the Tesla CEO.

​And some netizens also took note of the way Musk's name was spelled in a certain tweet related to this issue.

