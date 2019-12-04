New Delhi (Sputnik): It was has being called the second biggest outrage after the “Nirbhaya” (fearless) gang rape in 2012, when six men sexually and fatally assaulted a 23-year-old woman in Delhi, large numbers of people are joining hands to seek justice for a veterinarian who was burnt to death after being gang-raped.

Demanding a speedy trial and death penalty for the four arrested for the rape of the 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad, a growing number of netizens are calling for a countrywide shutdown on 10 December, making #BharatBandh10december trend on Twitter.

People are demanding a speedy trial with a verdict within three months and capital punishment for all rapists.

#BharatBand10December

1) Capital Punishment for Rape convicts immediately

2) Capital Punishment for Acid attack convicts immediately

3) Capital Punishment for death due to physical torture in demand of Dowry

4) Capital Punishment for death due to Kidnapping asking for Ransom — Rohit (@rohiiits0091) December 4, 2019

Enough is enough...it's time to fight for the justice that our sisters, daughters and mothers deserve...what we demand:

1. Death penalty for the rapists

2. Victim gets justice within 2-3 months

3. Minor should be trialed as an adult #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/QSCBffqIMm — Bhartiye Nagrik (@videsichora) December 4, 2019

If we want to protect the women, then we have to change the law, because until such time the law is changed, then such Darindo will continue to be courageous, for the protection of women, we support Bharat Badan and such Darinado soon. Must get fast..!!😩🙏#BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/TrM0mQGxsG — Rai Jii (@RaiJii4) December 4, 2019

​Remarking that the victim deserves justice, Twitter users asked girls to take their safety into their own hands. Many compared Indian laws on safety to those in foreign countries.

Three demands.

1. There should be death punishment for rapists.

2. Trial to be completed within three months.

3. The death penalty should also apply to a minor.

In Support of Women , In Respect of Women , In Justice of Women #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/vfjZOYasAi pic.twitter.com/Dh9JC7SDqK — Mayuri 💕 (@racerme) December 4, 2019

Ache din bol ke vote toh le liya

Lekin ache din kab ayega ,how can we celebrate independent if our women are not protected, when there will be proper measure taken for the safeguard of women after then we can say we got a actual independen #norape#BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/Pji5nRPc9g — Biswajit Dey (@Biswajit8134003) December 4, 2019

A few users lambasted politicians for not doing enough to tackle violence against women in India. But politicians of all parties have condemned the incident. Woman Lawmakers have also raised the issue in Parliament.

#BharatBand10December#GoBackModi #binsachivalay_scam



Giving punishment to rape criminals ,Modi government :.......



Increase gdp growth Modi government:......



Giving jobs to the unemployed students, Modi government:.....



Bringing Black money back Modi:...... pic.twitter.com/i8ZUtRtn05 — Nix Naitra (@NaitraNix) December 4, 2019

Pic 1- All parties at the time of government formation in Maharashtra

Pic 2- All parties when it comes to delievering justice to a rape victim #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/f4Lk0vhl8R — Snehil (@Snehilverman) December 3, 2019

Some people used the opportunity to demand the death penalty for the juvenile who was tried as a minor in the Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012. He was released in 2016 after serving his sentence.

​Twitter users also praised local lawmaker Alka Lamba for castigating a news anchor for naming the Hyderabad rape victim during a live TV debate.

“You cannot use the name of a rape victim. Do you have an agenda oi mind? People all over social media are naming her; we should at least try to avoid using her name. It’s good that people are watching you live and you are being unmasked publicly,” Lamba can be hearing saying in the video.

Court Condemns Revealing Identity

Responding to a petition seeking action against media outlets and individuals who revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim, a Delhi court issued a cease and desist notice to the individuals and media houses concerned.