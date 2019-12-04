Demanding a speedy trial and death penalty for the four arrested for the rape of the 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad, a growing number of netizens are calling for a countrywide shutdown on 10 December, making #BharatBandh10december trend on Twitter.
People are demanding a speedy trial with a verdict within three months and capital punishment for all rapists.
#BharatBand10December— Rohit (@rohiiits0091) December 4, 2019
1) Capital Punishment for Rape convicts immediately
2) Capital Punishment for Acid attack convicts immediately
3) Capital Punishment for death due to physical torture in demand of Dowry
4) Capital Punishment for death due to Kidnapping asking for Ransom
Enough is enough...it's time to fight for the justice that our sisters, daughters and mothers deserve...what we demand:— Bhartiye Nagrik (@videsichora) December 4, 2019
1. Death penalty for the rapists
2. Victim gets justice within 2-3 months
3. Minor should be trialed as an adult #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/QSCBffqIMm
#BharatBand10December— Ch. Andh_bhakt (@andhBhak_t) December 4, 2019
सजा बढा़ दो, नहीं तो हम बैंड बजा देंगे।
आ रहे हैं हम, रोक सको तो रोक लो।।
अब केवल मोमबत्तियाँ नहीं जलेंगीं।। pic.twitter.com/O5HCVcsQOO
If we want to protect the women, then we have to change the law, because until such time the law is changed, then such Darindo will continue to be courageous, for the protection of women, we support Bharat Badan and such Darinado soon. Must get fast..!!😩🙏#BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/TrM0mQGxsG— Rai Jii (@RaiJii4) December 4, 2019
Remarking that the victim deserves justice, Twitter users asked girls to take their safety into their own hands. Many compared Indian laws on safety to those in foreign countries.
#BharatBand10December— V.S. BOHRA (@VijayKu83003874) December 4, 2019
For your self pic.twitter.com/EhUp0K2Cu2
Three demands.— Mayuri 💕 (@racerme) December 4, 2019
1. There should be death punishment for rapists.
2. Trial to be completed within three months.
3. The death penalty should also apply to a minor.
In Support of Women , In Respect of Women , In Justice of Women #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/vfjZOYasAi pic.twitter.com/Dh9JC7SDqK
hang or burn the rapists alive #BharatBand10December #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #JusticeForRoja pic.twitter.com/BJP2ugI4NH— Kavita Chavan (@iamkavitachavan) December 4, 2019
Ache din bol ke vote toh le liya— Biswajit Dey (@Biswajit8134003) December 4, 2019
Lekin ache din kab ayega ,how can we celebrate independent if our women are not protected, when there will be proper measure taken for the safeguard of women after then we can say we got a actual independen #norape#BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/Pji5nRPc9g
A few users lambasted politicians for not doing enough to tackle violence against women in India. But politicians of all parties have condemned the incident. Woman Lawmakers have also raised the issue in Parliament.
We Need Strict Law...✍️🎯— Charu (@CharuIam) December 4, 2019
#BharatBand10December #PriyankaReddyMurderCase #corpaidcs pic.twitter.com/QAYmkCvxlF
#BharatBand10December#GoBackModi #binsachivalay_scam— Nix Naitra (@NaitraNix) December 4, 2019
Giving punishment to rape criminals ,Modi government :.......
Increase gdp growth Modi government:......
Giving jobs to the unemployed students, Modi government:.....
Bringing Black money back Modi:...... pic.twitter.com/i8ZUtRtn05
Pic 1- All parties at the time of government formation in Maharashtra— Snehil (@Snehilverman) December 3, 2019
Pic 2- All parties when it comes to delievering justice to a rape victim #BharatBand10December pic.twitter.com/f4Lk0vhl8R
Some people used the opportunity to demand the death penalty for the juvenile who was tried as a minor in the Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012. He was released in 2016 after serving his sentence.
BJP Had Got The Law Passed That One Who is Released From Jail Gets 10K And a Sewing Machine @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal— Ketan Garg (@Trymarine) December 4, 2019
And #NirbhayaCase Convicted Gets That In Style. #Shame #ShameOnDelhiGovt #ShameOnBJP#BharatBand10December #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/A29z6kFcxy
Twitter users also praised local lawmaker Alka Lamba for castigating a news anchor for naming the Hyderabad rape victim during a live TV debate.
“You cannot use the name of a rape victim. Do you have an agenda oi mind? People all over social media are naming her; we should at least try to avoid using her name. It’s good that people are watching you live and you are being unmasked publicly,” Lamba can be hearing saying in the video.
Just look at Anchor's face.— Amity (@iamamity007) December 4, 2019
ये तो बेइज्ज़ती हो गयी । 😂😂
Lesson for all opposition spokespersons, on how to expose Godi Media #IndianNavyDay #WednesdayWisdom #WednesdayMotivation #WednesdayThoughts #AlkaLamba #Kailaasa #ShameOnAajTak #Nithyananda #GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/8XBb1X1IjG
Court Condemns Revealing Identity
Responding to a petition seeking action against media outlets and individuals who revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim, a Delhi court issued a cease and desist notice to the individuals and media houses concerned.
