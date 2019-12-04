Register
    Resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) attend a candle-lit march to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019

    Outraged by Rapes, Indian Twitterati Calls for Nationwide Shutdown on 10 December

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    New Delhi (Sputnik): It was has being called the second biggest outrage after the “Nirbhaya” (fearless) gang rape in 2012, when six men sexually and fatally assaulted a 23-year-old woman in Delhi, large numbers of people are joining hands to seek justice for a veterinarian who was burnt to death after being gang-raped.

    Demanding a speedy trial and death penalty for the four arrested for the rape of the 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad, a growing number of netizens are calling for a countrywide shutdown on 10 December, making #BharatBandh10december trend on Twitter.

    People are demanding a speedy trial with a verdict within three months and capital punishment for all rapists.

    ​Remarking that the victim deserves justice, Twitter users asked girls to take their safety into their own hands. Many compared Indian laws on safety to those in foreign countries.

    A few users lambasted politicians for not doing enough to tackle violence against women in India. But politicians of all parties have condemned the incident. Woman Lawmakers have also raised the issue in Parliament.

    Some people used the opportunity to demand the death penalty for the juvenile who was tried as a minor in the Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012. He was released in 2016 after serving his sentence. 

    ​Twitter users also praised local lawmaker Alka Lamba for castigating a news anchor for naming the Hyderabad rape victim during a live TV debate.

    “You cannot use the name of a rape victim. Do you have an agenda oi mind? People all over social media are naming her; we should at least try to avoid using her name. It’s good that people are watching you live and you are being unmasked publicly,” Lamba can be hearing saying in the video.

    Court Condemns Revealing Identity

    Responding to a petition seeking action against media outlets and individuals who revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim, a Delhi court issued a cease and desist notice to the individuals and media houses concerned. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
