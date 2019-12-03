New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s highest-paid actress Mahira Khan appears to be really enjoying the winter wedding season.

A video of 34-year-old Mahira dancing her heart out at a friend’s wedding is doing the rounds on social media.

Dressed in a golden ethnic designer outfit, the actress shared the stage with her best friend, Feeha Jamshed, as the two-besties shook the floor with a choreographed dance number titled “Ik Pal”.

​Mahira’s outfit was designed by designer Faiza Saqlain who took to Instagram to share close-up pictures of the actress donning the beautiful attire.

Earlier in November, Mahira was named United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.

Apart from Pakistani movies, Mahira has acted in Bollywood movies, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 project “Raees”.

But Mahira’s continued appearance in Bollywood movies is uncertain after the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a ban on Pakistani actors from working in India.

The ban follows a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers on 14 February.