Veteran Pakistani Actor Rattles Twitter by Calling Superstar Actress Mahira Khan ‘Mediocre Model’

New Delhi (Sputnik): Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal stirred the hornets’ nest when he called actress Mahira Khan a “mediocre model” suitable for playing mothers’ roles in films. The actress, who has worked on several Bollywood films like ‘Manto’, ‘Raees’ and ‘Bol’, has 2 million followers from India and Pakistan on Twitter alone.

A segment of the Twitterati and Pakistani film stars pounced on the veteran actor, calling his comments the product of a "regressive mindset" and "misogynistic".

In a viral video clip from a popular chat show on the Pakistani Television program 'The Faysal Qureshi's Show', Jamal is seen distastefully slamming Mahira. "I'm sorry to say if someone likes it or not, but Mahira is not heroine stuff. She's a mediocre sort of a model and not a good actress. She is not a heroine. Sorry to say…"

"She's quite aged as well, and we don't have heroines at this age, they only play the characters of mothers", Jamal went on to add.

Apparently, Jamal's suggestions and opinions didn't go down well with Mahira's fans and colleagues who slammed the actor for his controversial and critical remarks on the TV chat show.

What a cheap shot from Firdous Jamal - least expected. @TheMahiraKhan is one of our finest actress. None of the description Firdous Jamal gave of Mahira is correct. Expected @faysalquraishi to defend her!! pic.twitter.com/5fwDNOgyq9 — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) 26 July 2019

Taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets. Disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP. Hope the two mins of fame were worth it. Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy

So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) 27 July 2019

Extremely disappointed and strongly condemn Firdous Jamal’s comment regarding Mahira Khan. Whatever his point of view is, there’s absolutely no justification for such rude remarks for a colleague publicly & on television. Mahira is extremely hardworking and honest to her craft... — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) 27 July 2019

Wonder how some of the so called feminists are defending wht was said abt mahira khan?Cos it wasn’t really abt her it was abt the regressive mindset tht was put on display &in ur jealously ur only supporting his misogynistic remarks. Disappointing to say the least!#FirdousJamal — Dont @ me (@eyesonroll) 29 July 2019

Faysal Qureshi, the host of the chat show, chose not to react to the remarks instead opting to disassociate himself from the veteran actor’s comments later in a Tweet.

Thats how he thinks kiya faraq parhta hey ...she is super star and i was shocked too. I meant jo hit milni chahiye woh mily #binroye was hit but bari wali hit .khir i praised her 1000 times in my show no one shared that 🤔 https://t.co/xb5IYwukgs — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) 26 July 2019

While others voiced support for the veteran Pakistani actor, Firdous, known for his films like ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’, ‘Flowery’, ‘Waris’ amongst others in Lollywood, the Pakistani Hollywood.

So what if Fidaus Jamal gave an opinion about Mahira Khan? Why can't you people respect someone's opinion? He's been working for 40 years. He must know a thing or two about acting. And he's a great actor. — Zartash Chaudhry (@ZartashChaudhry) 29 July 2019