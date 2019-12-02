Top or Lingerie? Model Slams Twitch for Double Standards Following Ban for Racy Birthday Outfit

Influencer Corinna Kopf, who has over three million followers on Instagram and about 400,000 on Twitch, has been banned from the platform for gamers after her birthday stream, for which she picked a very short cut top from a luxury brand.

Blond beauty Corinna Kopf, who has a millions-strong audience on social media, has lashed out at the platform Twitch over its nebulous content guidelines. According to the model, she was barred for wearing “undergarments” during her birthday streaming, as the Amazon-owned website explained, while was just wearing a Chanel tank top.

“I got banned tonight on Twitch for wearing ‘undergarments’... I was wearing a Chanel tank top. Girls body paint on twitch and I get banned for that lmfao”, she tweeted, hinting at contradictions and branding Twitch “so lame”.

​She did not stop at this, as she recalled that “someone threw their cat”, meaning that her gaffe looked less censurable by comparison.

​In her verbal offensive, she also set Twitch content policy against the guidelines of other social media platforms, namely Twitter, on which she has amassed nearly one million followers. Apparently looking forward to checking its boundaries, she joked that she would post a picture of her nipples there.

​In her attack on Twitch moderation, the 24-year-old was backed by other gamers.

“You were wearing a legit cute top? If that's the case and they banned you for that, they need to ban 75% of the females on just chatting currently, wearing the same thing if not worse. (Not hating on anyone just saying the banning double standards on twitch are f***ed)”, gamer and streamer Kalei Renay posted.

​Others seemed to share her disappointment.

