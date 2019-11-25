Rick Perry Claims Donald Trump 'Was Sent by God', Rattles Twitter

Commenting on Rick Perry’s remarks about Trump, Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry also noted that the Energy Secretary previously said “he believes Barack Obama was sent by God as well.”

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has apparently managed to trigger quite a ruckus online after a short video featuring his interview at Fox & Friends hit social media.

In the video, Perry recalled how he gave US President Donald Trump “a little one-pager” on the Old Testament Kings, the former described as examples of “imperfect people” God used throughout history.

Fox & Friends preview an interview with Rick Perry, where he says that Trump is "the chosen one" and "sent by God to do great things"



Pete Hegseth: "God has used imperfect people forever," but what Trump "has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand" pic.twitter.com/ITDAErMJiN — Courtney Hagle (@CourtneyHagle) 24 ноября 2019 г.

​“I said, 'Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, 'You were’,” Perry said. “I said, 'If you're a believing Christian, you understand God's plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government’. ”

Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry also noted while discussing Perry’s remarks that the Energy Secretary also “pointed out to me he believes Barack Obama was sent by God as well, for that moment and that time”, and that Perry “thinks at this moment and this time, Donald Trump was sent by God to do great things”.

Many social media users, however, offered a different assessment of Trump.

Donald Trump is about as Christian as Satan. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) 25 ноября 2019 г.

I think he is the Anti Christ — Essence of Lursa🐾🆘😼💥🦎🌊 (@KapeciaResists) 25 ноября 2019 г.

It's honestly really amazing the way evangelicals and so many on the right are bending over backwards to turn Trump into the antichrist. Why are they trying so hard to raise up a false messiah? pic.twitter.com/jga1fGf8Yd — Nazo (@nazosan2) 25 ноября 2019 г.

Some also had a few unflattering things to say about Perry himself.

Perry, the guy who had no Idea what the energy department did before accepting the job?



The same guy who’s also implicated in the gas scandal in Ukraine, expects us to believe he can detect a sign from God but God didn’t warn him that’s he about to be busted? — Candice📚 (@redshoe9) 25 ноября 2019 г.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at some of the other ridiculous things Rick Perry has said: 🙄 https://t.co/fOHQmevf7i — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) 25 ноября 2019 г.

In August, Trump described himself as “the chosen one” while arguing that the US-Chinese trade war simply had to be waged.

A few days after dropping that remark, Trump claimed that it was all just “sarcasm” and that he was joking.