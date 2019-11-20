Netizens Astonished by 'Worst Songs for Having Sex' Playlist

The story dates back to February 2018 when a handful of audio tracks were reportedly added to the list. Currently, the playlist, dubbed "worst songs to have sex to" comprises 13 melodies which are not recommended by netizens for lustful pleasures.

Mashable drew attention to the playlist earlier this week, originally created on Spotify. The playlist, what netizens describe as containing 'anti-sex' music, instantly went viral.

The playlist includes such tracks as "Peanut Butter Jelly Time," "Everything is AWESOME!!!", and the Law & Order theme song. Netizens instantly mocked the list.

Disagree on Macarena. — Robin Brienne Foss (@RobinBFoss) November 18, 2019

Peanut Butter Jelly Time is the PERFECT tempo! — FriendlySpatula (@FriendlySpatula) November 18, 2019

Anyone who hasn't tried to bang to peanut butter jelly time is truly missing out. — Hiramelting into myself (@carameske) November 18, 2019

"She'll be coming around the mountain" kills me. — 𝓷𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓭𝓮𝖘𝖕𝖚𝖉 🦅 (@nightshadespud) November 18, 2019

Lmao this is my best friend’s playlist (I suggested a couple of the songs 💁‍♀️) — Casey Cloonan (@casey_clooless) November 18, 2019

Look if I can't do the Macrena, have the s*x and listen to the Macrena, then I may as well never have the s*x. — Eiri (@EiriJBrown) November 18, 2019

​According to Mashable, the playlist appears to have been created only two days after Valentine's Day 2018 but new songs have been occasionally added.

"The original playlist actually started from an article that I saw (I can’t even remember the media platform) that talked about the top 10 worst songs to have sex to [...] In my head, I was like 'Oh there are way worse' so I started the playlist with those few and started to add to it", said Veronica, a hopefully-old-enough student in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who created the playlist, according to Mashable.