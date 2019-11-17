'Too Much Covfefe in Morning?' Trump Causes Online Hysteria After Praising 'Great Womem' on Twitter

The US President on Sunday blessed Twitter with yet another puzzling word in a reply to a post by real estate mogul and TV personality Katrina Campins.
The president reacted to Campins' tweet, in which she praised American attorney and politician Pam Bondi.
Trump apparently wanted to express similar feelings towards Bondi, but his typing skills must have let him down as he ended up tweeting that she is a 'great womem'.
I agree Katrina, Pam Bondi is a great womem! https://t.co/NllcAz0bWB— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019
As one would expect, Twitter users just couldn't let this mishap go, launching a #womem hashtag.
#womem Oh, Domeld pic.twitter.com/fU6PwVoSBe— Jason Alt (@JasonAlt_dj) November 17, 2019
Was it a stroke? Did you have a stroke? #womem https://t.co/espLSVXUJt— J Holmes, MD (@JHolmes_MD) November 17, 2019
Some referenced his latest unscheduled medical check-up.
#womem ? I guess your dementia checkup didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/CvfjMiJyo8— FP (@fpereznyc) November 17, 2019
#Womem just another sign of #Dementia pic.twitter.com/gRiZHQUwXH— Randy Perry ⛏️👞🎳 (@shufixer) November 17, 2019
Others recalled his other iconic and enigmatic typo - 'covfefe'
When I see that #womem is trending. Whew, Lordy…y'all had me thinking the worst of a minute. Gonna sip this #covefefe and try to recover. pic.twitter.com/ZRiFBTW2fG— John Edward Lawson (@bizarroguy) November 17, 2019
Too much #Covfefe this morning?— The Worker in America (@had2besaidtoday) November 17, 2019
