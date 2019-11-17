'Too Much Covfefe in Morning?' Trump Causes Online Hysteria After Praising 'Great Womem' on Twitter

Over his more than 2.5-year tenure in office as the President of the United States, Donald Trump has on numerous occasions sent the Internet community reeling with a number of spelling mistakes in his tweets and slips of the tongue in his public speeches.

The US President on Sunday blessed Twitter with yet another puzzling word in a reply to a post by real estate mogul and TV personality Katrina Campins.

The president reacted to Campins' tweet, in which she praised American attorney and politician Pam Bondi.

Trump apparently wanted to express similar feelings towards Bondi, but his typing skills must have let him down as he ended up tweeting that she is a 'great womem'.

I agree Katrina, Pam Bondi is a great womem! https://t.co/NllcAz0bWB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

​As one would expect, Twitter users just couldn't let this mishap go, launching a #womem hashtag.

Was it a stroke? Did you have a stroke? #womem https://t.co/espLSVXUJt — J Holmes, MD (@JHolmes_MD) November 17, 2019

Some referenced his latest unscheduled medical check-up.

​Others recalled his other iconic and enigmatic typo - 'covfefe'

When I see that #womem is trending. Whew, Lordy…y'all had me thinking the worst of a minute. Gonna sip this #covefefe and try to recover. pic.twitter.com/ZRiFBTW2fG — John Edward Lawson (@bizarroguy) November 17, 2019