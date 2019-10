The US president is notorious for mispronouncing personal names and even inventing new countries. This time the Secretary-General of NATO has become the victim of Trump's articulatory struggles.

The US President has once again found himself in trouble pronouncing a name - this time Trump called the NATO head Jens "Stolheim", instead of Stoltenberg.

The White House published the full transcript of his speech where they kept the faux pas, albeit crossed out.

© Photo: whitehouse.gov Transcript of Trump's speech from the official site of the White House

This is hardly the first time that a US leader has failed to pronounce a name correctly. Trump is on record as calling Nepal 'nipple' and also praising a non-existent country Nambia.