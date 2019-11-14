'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself': Rep. Paul Gosar Sends Cryptic Tweets During Impeachment Hearings

A Republican congressman drew some attention to his Twitter account after observers noticed that a series of tweets which were seemingly dedicated to ripping the impeachment hearing spelled out: "Epstein didn't kill himself."

Rep. Paul Gosar was quite active on social media, reacting to the ongoing testimony of US diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles describing the event.

He made numerous statements regarding the hearings, including that there was no link between foreign aid and political investigations into US President Donald Trump, and that Trump did nothing wrong during his 25 July call with the Ukranian leader Vladimir Zelensky which led to the accusations from the Democratic Party.

However, it wasn’t Gosar’s stance on the matter that drew the attention of netizens. The Daily Wire and other outlets took notice that as readers scrolled down Gosar's profile, the first letters of each tweet spelled: "Epstein didn't kill himself."

.@RepGosar with the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” secret message just won twitter for the day. pic.twitter.com/uk04Ot1sDz — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 13, 2019

​The "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme has become a viral catchphrase after the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The New York City medical examiner determined he had taken his own life, but vocal sceptics have suggested otherwise during random blurt-outs on television and other signs.

In a statement to Fox News, Gosar stressed that his tweets were all "substantive" but wasn’t shy about having some more fun in the process with some equally cryptic messages.

“All of the tweets pertained to testimony from today’s hearing. Rest assured, they are substantive. Every one of them. All of them. 5 were brilliant. 1 was ok,” the statement reads, with every first letter of each sentence combined forming “Area 51”.