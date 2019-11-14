Register
07:12 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 about impeachment hearings. The first letter of each tweet spelled out would read, Epstein didn't kill himself.

    'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself': Rep. Paul Gosar Sends Cryptic Tweets During Impeachment Hearings

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    A Republican congressman drew some attention to his Twitter account after observers noticed that a series of tweets which were seemingly dedicated to ripping the impeachment hearing spelled out: "Epstein didn't kill himself."

    Rep. Paul Gosar was quite active on social media, reacting to the ongoing testimony of US diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles describing the event.

    He made numerous statements regarding the hearings, including that there was no link between foreign aid and political investigations into US President Donald Trump, and that Trump did nothing wrong during his 25 July call with the Ukranian leader Vladimir Zelensky which led to the accusations from the Democratic Party. 

    However, it wasn’t Gosar’s stance on the matter that drew the attention of netizens. The Daily Wire and other outlets took notice that as readers scrolled down Gosar's profile, the first letters of each tweet spelled: "Epstein didn't kill himself."

    ​The "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme has become a viral catchphrase after the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The New York City medical examiner determined he had taken his own life, but vocal sceptics have suggested otherwise during random blurt-outs on television and other signs.

    In a statement to Fox News, Gosar stressed that his tweets were all "substantive" but wasn’t shy about having some more fun in the process with some equally cryptic messages.

    “All of the tweets pertained to testimony from today’s hearing. Rest assured, they are substantive.  Every one of them. All of them. 5 were brilliant. 1 was ok,” the statement reads, with every first letter of each sentence combined forming “Area 51”.

    Related:

    Is Le Mesurier an Epstein?
    PewDiePie Triggers Netizens by Putting in Question Epstein's Suicide
    'Whats Brewing?' Beer With ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Printed on Cans
    ‘Leaker Still Inside’: CBS Employee Fired Over Epstein Leak Claims She Didn’t Do It
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, impeachment, Republican Party, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse