For nearly a century, Canadians have been wearing the poppy close to the heart out of respect for war veterans and military personnel who have died in combat.

The bombastic Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry has faced criticism and calls to resign after scolding newcomers to Canada who don’t wear poppies on Remembrance Day.

Speaking on his Coach’s Corner show on CBC, Cherry, 85, launched into a rant about how “no one wears the poppy” in Toronto ahead of Remembrance Day, which is celebrated every 11 November.

Since 1921, the poppy has been Canada’s official symbol of remembrance worn for two weeks before 11 November.

“You people love – that come here, whatever it is – you love our way of life, love our milk and honey,” he said. “At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry, who was sporting a red flower himself, went on to praise the “good Canadians” who abide by the tradition.

Political correctness has long been at the forefront of the national policy in Canada – where a prime minister caught wearing blackface on several occasions was still re-elected last month – so people unsurprisingly flocked to social media to call for Cherry’s head.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Cherry was “off base” to school immigrants, while many others called the hockey pundit out for “racism” or “prejudice.”

Don Cherry is way off base to question the devotion of newer Canadians to the very same veterans and the sacrifices we will honour tomorrow on Remembrance Day. His comments are unfair and just plain wrong. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 10, 2019

​We're all acting like if Don Cherry just knew a few more facts, he'd immediately apologize and....be an entirely different person?



He's a lifelong, unrepentant, irredeemable racist who'll never change. We shouldn't bother trying, he just needs to be thrown in a dumpster — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) November 10, 2019

On dad's side, my great uncle commanded a Red Army platoon in WW2. They helped liberate Berlin, and most of his men were central Asian. Mum's dad was a British sergeant, 41-45. Battled alongside Indian soldiers. #DonCherry you shame their memory. — Rev. Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) November 10, 2019

Don Cherry, I proudly wear my poppy to honour the sacrifice of our soldiers. Their sacrifice meant that all Canadians, including Canadians like me who came to our country with very little, have the opportunity to succeed. Dividing Canadians like you did moves us all backwards. — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) November 10, 2019

Good to have this reminder after Don Cherry’s comments last night. Cherry’s remarks were ignorant and prejudiced, and at this point in our history can’t go without comment. https://t.co/ELRHfFdBsF — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) November 10, 2019

The National Hockey League said the comments were “offensive and contrary to the values we believe in.”

A number of Canadians, however, made the case that Cherry was delivering a message of patriotism and was entitled to have and express an opinion.

The vast silent majority of Canadians will agree with what Don Cherry said. Canada’s elites fail to realize how many Canadians want to hear a message of Patriotism, even if delivered aggressively. https://t.co/4mNyb4uzTH — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) November 10, 2019

Idiot Canadians are calling for this lovely gentleman to be fired for this. AND his life time friend sat nodding next to him just apologised.



He speaks nothing but the truth. Migrants should wear a poppy out of respect. #DonCherry pic.twitter.com/0zRL6IsjYm — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 11, 2019

Canadians get told to hate Don Cherry, but are pressured by media to elect Justin Trudeau.

I’ve not forgotten when Justin compared Italian immigrants like my grandfather to ISIS murderers and rapists. Not a peep. But keep on raging at Cherry for telling the truth tho...#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NSiTBs9zrF — Bernard Hancock 🧢🤘🆎 (@ruffnecknation) November 11, 2019

Sportsnet, the broadcaster employing Cherry, issued an apology and said they “have spoken with Don about the severity of this issue.”

Statement from the National Hockey League regarding Don Cherry’s comments Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/zt57sLy5Fa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 10, 2019

Cherry set off a major scandal in 2004 after speaking out against hockey players who wear visors because they allegedly have less respect for player safety; he specifically targeted “Europeans and French guys” in that rant, which prompted criticism from the French Canadian community and an investigation by the Official Languages Commissioner.

During the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan, Cherry lamented that French Canadians “don’t like the Canadian flag. You know it’s funny, they don’t want the Canadian flag but they want our money.”

It’s not clear whether the hockey pundit was disciplined this time, but it looks like he will stay on the show. He has not commented on the backlash so far.