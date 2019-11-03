'How About Tehran?' Netizens Advise Michelle Obama Where to Host Barack’s Presidential Library

While Michelle Obama argued that there’s plenty of places around the world which would’ve been eager to host the Obama Presidential Center, many social media users either seemed reluctant to agree with her or offered the ex-FLOTUS some sarcastic suggestions.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has apparently managed to stir quite a ruckus online as she boasted about the alleged popularity of her husband, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama.

Speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology earlier this week, Michelle revealed that Chicago's Jackson Park was selected as the location for the Obama Presidential Center due to its proximity to both her childhood home and to the couple’s old home, adding that, in theory, it probably could’ve been opened elsewhere.

"Barack’s presidential library could’ve been anywhere in the world, because there’s so many people who feel like he’s their president", she claimed. "New York wanted it. Hawaii wants it. Because it’s also an economic engine, because it will be a visited presidential library".

Many social media users, however, did not seem amused by her remarks.

@MichelleObama get over yourself!! Obama was worst President ever and you all need to go away! Missouri doesn’t want his library in our state and he isn’t my president! — Tammy Winson (@tammy_winson) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Yep, he could build it anywhere in the World except Chicago...they don’t want it! Wonder why??? — cathy miller (@chattycatthy) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Ditto for Arizona — Bob Ferguson (@BobFerg41597743) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Delusions of grandeur fueled by gaslighting media and political elites — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) 3 ноября 2019 г.

​A number of people also gave the ex-FLOTUS some suggestions about where Barack’s library might’ve been opened instead of Chicago.

How about Tehran? So many people there think he was their president. He was definitely their sugar daddy. — Chief Humping Dog (@pierceoutlaw) 3 ноября 2019 г.

On 2nd thought.. Trump just cleared a lot in Syria last week that is probably available. The previous owner was all tore up about losing it! — Sean Huggins (@SeanHuggins1) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Maybe he should build it in Ukraine — Robert L Griggs (@robertlimps) 2 ноября 2019 г.

I vote he build it in Kenya — Dan Smith (@Dan7894) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Hawaii would be good, maybe on the big island near the volcanoes would have been a great choice, but Chicago gets it either way a waste of money. — dean carlson (@dbc714) 3 ноября 2019 г.

The Barack Obama Presidential Library is expected to become the first fully digital presidential library.