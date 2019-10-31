'Some A**hole’: DC Fan Blasts Trump, Drops F-Bomb on TV Amid World Series Win - Videos

A Washington Nationals fan blasted US President Donald Trump on live television Wednesday night after the Nats won the World Series, which is the annual championship series of Major League Baseball in the US.

“I think this is huge for DC — DC needed this. We got some a**hole in the f**king White House right now,” the unidentified fan says into the microphone while being interviewed by Fox 5’s Sue Palka in front of a DC bar following the Nationals’ first ever World Series victory.

“Oh no, no, no, no — well, we’re done with that,” Palka quickly responded, drawing the microphone away in a frenzied manner.

“We’re all happy for the Nats and everybody has had a lot to drink down here at Mission bar. But you know what, a lot of people showing up late for work tomorrow,” she added lightheartedly.

Several videos shared on Twitter Wednesday night also show Nationals fans booing as an advertisement for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign aired on the stadium scoreboard during a watch party held at Nationals Park.

People booed the hell out of that Trump 2020 ad just now at the watch party at Nats Park. I love my hometown. — Douglas (@dreyesceron) October 31, 201

— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 31, 2019

— Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 31, 2019

​Prior to Game 7 of the series, Trump was also greeted with boos and “lock him up” chants while attending a World Series game at Nationals Park on Sunday.

Last week, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Trump turned down the offer to throw the first pitch at the game and said he would show up after it started to “make the fan experience as positive as possible,” the Hill reported. The first pitch was thrown by celebrity chef José Andrés instead.