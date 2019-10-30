Hold My Beer: Man Hit by Ball in Chest Doesn’t Drop Beer and Becomes Face of Bud Light Ad

Baseball fans will remember this year’s World Series for a long time to come – they have already seen two Instagram models flashing their breasts in support of cancer patients and witnessed the heroic behaviour of a man who didn’t tremble in the face of danger. Oh, yeah...the games were good too!

Jeff Adams didn’t expect to become an Internet sensation when he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. But during the second inning, all eyes were on him after the Astros batter hit a fastball, which soared up and then came down right at Adams, who was holding two cans of beer. What would most of us have done - dodged, dropped one beer in order to catch the ball, or perhaps hit the ball with one of the cans? Well, not Jeff Adams… he clung to his beers and bravely put his chest in front of the ball without spilling a single drop of his beloved beverage.

Good job getting in front of this baseball and protecting the beer, my guy. pic.twitter.com/dkQLZPjaMp — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 28, 2019

Can there be a better commercial for a product? Bud’s marketing experts couldn’t miss such an opportunity and rushed to find the man.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

After finding Adams, the company awarded him with tickets to Game 6 of the World Series and even made a T-shirt with him.

Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6. pic.twitter.com/CobFG9q8kC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2019

​Later, the beer maker even came up with a funny commercial.

​In an interview with Fox 5 DC, Adams confessed that he learned the trick from his baseball coach when he was little and taunted the rival team Houston Astros, saying they “don’t hit hard”. For reference, the speed of a ball hit by a bat can reach up to 110 miles per hour (177 kilometres per hour).

Game 5 of World Series was no less exciting, with two Instagram models exposing their chests to promote breast cancer awareness.