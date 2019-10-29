Register
14:32 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman

    Instagram Model Who Flashed Breasts With her Friend at Baseball Game Says More Will Follow

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Julia Rose and Lauren Summer have been banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball after a recent incident, which they said was aimed at promoting breast cancer awareness.

    Instagram model Julia Rose said she and her friends are planning more nude stunts following their exploit at Game 5 of the World Series on 27 October, the New York Post reported. Rose together with another Instagram model Lauren Summer exposed their breasts when Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole was preparing for a throw. The incident caused a delay in the game, though it did not stop the Astros from winning.

    ​In a telephone interview with the New York Post, Julia Rose said “we definitely have some more stuff up our sleeves” adding that all stunts would 100 percent occur at sporting events.

    ​Commenting on the incident, Rose said she and her friend didn’t specifically choose Gerrit Cole saying she and Lauren Summer had no plan and chose the moment to lift their yellow shirts randomly.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    where we going?

    Публикация от Julia Rose (@its_juliarose)

    Both women claim that the stunt was aimed at highlighting the issue of breast cancer. Rose is a co-founder of online adult magazine SHAGMAG, which plans to donate its proceeds to women suffering from the disease.

    During the interview with the New York Post, the eye-catching model claimed that since the flashing incident the magazine had received almost $10,000 in subscriptions. She didn’t elaborate what sum of money the magazine intends to donate, saying: “We don’t have a set goal".

    She also criticised the indefinite ban imposed on her and her friend Lauren Summer by Major League Baseball saying: “There’s definitely a double-standard. I feel there’s a lot of men who are able to body-paint and be shirtless all the time, but because we were topless, we were banned for life".

    The exploit received mixed responses with some social media users doubting that the models were interested in promoting breast cancer awareness.

    Tags:
    World Series, Major League Baseball, Instagram, nudity, breast cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse