Lauren Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell Are Finalizing Divorce – Reports

Jeff Bezos’ mistress Lauren Sanchez and her estranged husband Patrick Whitesell are reportedly about to finalize their divorce.

The former Fox News anchor and top Hollywood talent agent had recently filed legal docs declaring they used a mediator to hammer out the terms of their divorce, and it's now all ready for the judge's signature, making it final, TMZ reported.

Sanchez and Whitesell share joint physical custody of their son and daughter. Sources told TMZ the divorce will be final this month.

Sanchez was reported to be dating Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, whose net worth is estimated at $137 billion and who parted ways with his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage in January. Since then, the Amazon founder and Sanchez have become a fixture on the gossip pages, shopping together in Key West, taking in a Broadway show and living it up on David Geffen’s yacht.