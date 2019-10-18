Register
    Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Finch Chanel Pre BAFTAs Dinner in London, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

    Salma Hayek Gives Kudos to ‘Pulp Fiction' as Quentin Tarantino’s Iconic Movie Turns 25

    © REUTERS / Vianney Le Caer
    Viral
    by
    0 01
    Quentin Tarantino's iconic film Pulp Fiction starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Bruce Willis was first released on 14 October, 1994 and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

    Actress Salma Hayek paid homage to the much-loved film by Quentin Tarantino “Pulp Fiction”, with an Instagram post that bore the caption:

    “This week is not the wedding anniversary of Darius and Sonia Kincaid, but it IS the 25th anniversary of when #PulpFiction came out! Mr. Samuel L(egend) Jackson, you still look EXACTLY the same!!!

    Social media users weighed in on the anniversary of the iconic movie.

    A user under the name mr._fahim_nobody posted:

    “Pulp fiction... the best Fiction... The fiction of love... Pulp fiction “

    A post under the nickname xlpnwpitbulls says it simply:

    “Great movie!”

    User simon_25_sk comments:

    “All time favourite movie,yet to be equalled and doubt it ever will be”

    Other social media fans commented under the Mexican actress’s post on Facebook, expressing their profound regard for actor Samuel L. Jackson, writing that he was a “legend in the film".

    Pulp Fiction, a 1994 American crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, starred John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman.

    The film spins a narrative of several stories of criminal Los Angeles, with the title referring to the pulp magazines and crime novels popular during the mid-20th century.

    Popularly considered as Tarantino's masterpiece, with particular kudos for its screenwriting, Pulp Fiction won the Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, and was a major critical and commercial success.

    Pulp Fiction - Dancing Scene
    © Photo: Youtube/ nehoria
    Pulp Fiction - Dancing Scene

    It was nominated for seven awards at the 67th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and individual nominations for Travolta, Jackson, and Thurman, winning Best Original Screenplay.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
