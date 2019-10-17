Rihanna Dispels Pregnancy Rumours With New Sizzling Hot Video

The rumours about Rihanna’s future plans were apparently fanned by her own previous comment when she said that “it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom but it is mine."

Famous singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, has apparently dispelled rumours about her possible pregnancy in what BuzzFeed News dubbed as “the most Rihanna way possible.”

Rather than mince words, she posted a video on Instagram featuring her dressed in a bikini and smoking.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от badgalriri (@badgalriri) 16 Окт 2019 в 4:10 PDT

As the media outlet points out, this development comes after Rihanna accidentally added “fuel to the fire” when she commented that “it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom but it is mine".

​The singer’s move seemed to have elicited a positive response online, with one social media user quipping that Rihanna “posted a ‘call me pregnant’ one more time video”.

Rihanna just posted a “call me pregnant” one more time video — Mima (@RealLifeGold) 17 октября 2019 г.

Rihanna perfectly rubbishes those pregnancy rumours by strutting in a bikini and smoking a blunt pic.twitter.com/gODJa08bF8 — Guest Post Expert (@szaheer123) 17 октября 2019 г.