Neil Patrick Harris Will Accompany Keanu Reeves in ‘Matrix 4’ – Report

The “How I Met Your Mother” and Netflix's “A Series of Unfortunate Events” star is reportedly set to join Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, who will be reprising their roles, along with a new addition, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Plot details are scarce, and no information on Harris' role was given by Warner Bros, according to Variety. Several leaks suggested that the plot will feature a young Morphius, main character Neo’s teacher, yet there has been no announcement regarding Laurence Fishburne returning for the film.

The reboot of the franchise was announced in August, along with Reeves and Moss' return, as well as the return of writer-director Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three films with her sister Lilly. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film.

The three previous films — “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. The production of the fourth instalment of the franchise is expected to begin in early 2020.