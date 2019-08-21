Matrix Returns: Warner Brothers to Bring Keanu Reeves Back as Neo

On Tuesday, the studio officially announced that the new Matrix film, which they have been teasing since 2017, is officially headed into production in 2020—and it's going to bring Keanu Reeves back as Neo, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss and one of the original Wachowski directors, Variety reports.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Emmerich said, according to Variety. "Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Wachowski will co-write the screenplay as well, alongside Aleksandar Harmon and David Mitchell, who previously worked with the Wachowskis on their Netflix series, Sense8. However, it remains unclear whether Lilly Wachowski, who helmed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister, will have a hand in the new film.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski reportedly said. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

"The Matrix" featured Reeves as Neo, a man who discovers that humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality known as the Matrix, and that he is the destined champion who can help liberate them. Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving were among the co-stars.

The film was a major hit, spawning the sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," which were shot in tandem and both released in 2003, completing the original story.