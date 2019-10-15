Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces Criminal Charges After Multiple Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - Reports

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that several other women have recently come forward to make new allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuba.

Gooding, 51, is accused by three more women whose claims from 2008, '13 and '15 are being investigated by the police, bringing his total number of alleged victims to five.

“It’s a pattern,” a source told The New York Post, noting that all of the alleged attacks, which date back to 2008, occurred in Manhattan bars and restaurants.

One of the women says Gooding grabbed her rear at a hotel on Howard Street in Soho in 2018, while another claims he reached his hand under her skirt and penetrated her with his finger that same year, law enforcement sources said.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, told The Post on Monday that he was aware of the additional claims but stressed that his client has only been charged in two cases.

He said of the October 2018 allegation, “We believe that is the only new allegation joined to the indictment. We believe it is totally incredulous and will not give rise to any conviction at all.”

“It happened in excess of a year ago, and it’s a case the alleged accuser never pressed in that whole time nor did the police press it,” Heller said. “She simply came forward when Cuba got arrested, and that was after Cuba declined to be shaken down by her. … Because it was not appropriate and not a truthful allegation, Cuba declined to be shaken down.”

The “Jerry Maguire” Oscar winner was arrested for forcible touching in June when a 30-year-old woman accused him of grabbing her breast during a boozy night out at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown. Gooding denied the allegation, insisting he reached up to touch her hand, and not her breast as she claims.